Commissioner for passing on benefits of cut in petroleum prices to common man

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that any obstacle to passing on benefits of cut in petroleum prices to the common man will not be tolerated.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, she reviewed the price control mechanism and directed for daily inspections of fare in public transport and prices of edible items across the division.

She said that flour mills associations have agreed to reduce flour prices hence price of pulses and sugar should also be curtailed.

She directed the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables at markets on a daily basis and ensure relief to common man in prices. She further directed for monitoring of demand and supply in markets and action against hoarders.