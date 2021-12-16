Commissioner for peaceful, transparent LB elections in Peshawar Division

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday presided over a meeting to ensure holding of local bodies' elections in a peaceful manner across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by district returning officers, deputy commissioners, DPOs and Security officers from all the five districts of Peshawar Division.

The Commissioner Peshawar Division on the occasion directed the participants to establish control rooms in their respective jurisdictions for ensuring peaceful polling procedure besides ensuring CCTV monitoring of all the sensitive polling stations.

The Commissioner further directed for carrying out flag marches in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand and Khyber districts a day before the polling. On 18th December all the polling staff and material should reach the polling station by 03:00 p.m. the Commissioner directed the returning officers to seal the room reserved for polling materials.

The Commissioner also directed for provision of lady polling and security staff on the polling day to facilitate the lady voters. He said all available resources should be utilized to ensure free, fair and transparent local bodies elections in Peshawar Division.