Commissioner for plan to use retrieved official land

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Division commissioner has ordered to chalk out plan for utilizing official land which was retrieved during crackdown launched across the division in the recent past.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Wednesday established Prime Minister Portal Cell at the commissioner office to address people's complaints regarding lands' retrieval.

Data of retrieved lands both officially and of private owners would be uploaded on daily basis, the commissioner said.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood said operation against encroachment was being carried out on priority basis.

He asked Municipal Corporation officials to fix specific points for push carts holders to run their business.

He directed officials concerned to provide vendors push carts of same colour to preserve beauty of the city. All push carts were being registered with local government institutions free of cost, he said.