Commissioner for plantation in private housing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan has directed for wide-range plantation in private housing schemes in the district and urged to mobilize the management of the schemes in this regard.

She was chairing a meeting of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) here on Tuesday, during which Director General Mohammad Asif Chaudhry briefed her on the organizational structure, jurisdiction, development activities and performance of the authority.

The commissioner said that a large-scale tree plantation is being planned in the spring season and parks and green belts are very important in this regard.

She said that the plantation drive would be monitored scientifically.

FDA Director General Mohammad Asif Chaudhry briefed her about the details of the authority's legal framework, policies and other rules regarding powers and said that an operation against illegal housing colonies, encroachments and occupation mafia is ongoing on a regular basis.

He also informed about electrification in FDA city, sports complex, development of central park, and DPS campus.