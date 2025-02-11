Open Menu

Commissioner For Plantation In Private Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 08:05 PM

Commissioner for plantation in private housing schemes

Commissioner Maryam Khan has directed for wide-range plantation in private housing schemes in the district and urged to mobilize the management of the schemes in this regard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan has directed for wide-range plantation in private housing schemes in the district and urged to mobilize the management of the schemes in this regard.

She was chairing a meeting of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) here on Tuesday, during which Director General Mohammad Asif Chaudhry briefed her on the organizational structure, jurisdiction, development activities and performance of the authority.

The commissioner said that a large-scale tree plantation is being planned in the spring season and parks and green belts are very important in this regard.

She said that the plantation drive would be monitored scientifically.

FDA Director General Mohammad Asif Chaudhry briefed her about the details of the authority's legal framework, policies and other rules regarding powers and said that an operation against illegal housing colonies, encroachments and occupation mafia is ongoing on a regular basis.

He also informed about electrification in FDA city, sports complex, development of central park, and DPS campus.

Recent Stories

City experiences partly cloudy weather

City experiences partly cloudy weather

2 minutes ago
 PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transfor ..

PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global busin ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral ..

Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for s ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financ ..

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..

22 minutes ago
 Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, I ..

Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged t ..

7 minutes ago
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education ..

Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explo ..

Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, busine ..

7 minutes ago
 Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyr ..

Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed p ..

7 minutes ago
 KPK health department seeks annual performance rep ..

KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's

10 minutes ago
 PTI senator moves IHC for production order

PTI senator moves IHC for production order

10 minutes ago
 Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues

Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan