Commissioner for planting maximum trees during campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that millions of trees would be planted in different districts of the division under Spring Tree Plantation campaign which would help improve the weather and environment in region.

He said due to climate change, temperature was expected to increase this year so the divisional administration was trying its best to plant trees in different areas to make the climate more environment friendly.

This he stated in a video link meeting with the all Deputy Commissioners of different districts of the division here on Monday, which was also attended by officials of Forest Department, Hyderabad Development Authority, and WASA.

The commissioner informed that Federal Secretary Climate Change Naheed Shah had proposed to provide one million trees for tree plantation campaign in urban areas of the division, whereas the officials of the Forest Department would identify the suitable places for this urban forestation, adding that the directives had also been issued to forest department for identifying such places in urban areas.

The commissioner directed all deputy commissioners to meet the target of the tree plantation campaign by March 15, and also make efforts to plant trees beyond the given targets which would be more appreciated.

He said that the Deputy Commissioners who would plant maximum trees would be rewarded with prizes along with official appreciation and acknowledgment.

The deputy commissioners informed the meeting regarding the campaign in their respective districts while Forest Conservator Hyder Raza Khan said that more than 0.

25 million trees would be planted only in Hyderabad in different parks and roads.

He further informed that the suitable areas were being identified on both sides of the different roads in urban catchment areas of the city, where the general public would enjoy the fresh air from the planted trees.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioner Dadu to plant olive oil trees at Gorakh Hill Station with the support of the forest department, Gorakh Hill Development Authority and local councils.

Divisional Forest Officer Dadu Mumtaz Ali Majeedano while sharing his past experiences suggested that the provision of water supply and proper maintenance of the plants at Gorakh Hill, would be ensured then the sustainability of the trees could be achieved.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Matiari was directed to plant more trees in the vicinity of Bhit Shah and Hala, while Additional Deputy Commissioner Thatta received directives to focus on the lakes for tree plantation in Thatta District.

The commissioner also directed to expedite efforts for Spring Tree Plantation and urban forestation in the respective districts.

He maintained that no negligence in respect of tree plantation campaign would be tolerated.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the officers and officials who take the important task not seriously.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghafar Soomro briefed regarding the campaign of tree plantation and urban forestation in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

Earlier, the commissioner inaugurated the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign by planting Gul Mohar - a flower plant in Rani Bagh.