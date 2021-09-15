UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Practical Steps To Modernize Traffic System In Quetta

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

Commissioner for practical steps to modernize traffic system in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :Quetta Division Commissioner Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch Tuesday said practical steps would be taken to modernize the traffic system in Quetta city by establishing an engineering bureau.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on improving the traffic system and setting up an engineering bureau in the city.

The deputy commissioner Quetta, SSP Traffic Police, administrator Metropolitan Corporation and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

He said solid measures would be taken to end the encroachments for the betterment of traffic in the city.

Bicycle and motorbike stands would be set up as they disrupt the traffic flow, he said adding all shopkeepers should park their vehicles and motorbikes in parking plaza.

The commissioner said all kinds of resources would be utilized to curb the growing traffic problems in Quetta city.

He said signal restoration, signboards and road markings could also significantly reduce congestion in the city.

