Commissioner for preparing Flood Emergency plan on emergency basis

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood Thursday directed all the deputy commissioners to formulate flood emergency plan on emergency basis, saying that apart from the coronavirus, protecting the people from the flood situation was Primary and important responsibility of the administrations.

While chairing a review meeting of flood advance arrangements, she said the district administrations should have all the arrangements for rescue operation, in case of any flood situation.

The meeting was also attended by CE Irrigation Mirza Aslam Baig, SEs and Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Naqvi.

The commissioner directed the Irrigation department to conduct a survey of rivers situation in collaboration with the district administrations concerned and district flood contingency plan, district inspection committees.

She has also directed the Rescue 1122 and other departments concerned to form district emergency board and conduct Mock exercise of staff to deal with possible flood.

Briefing the meeting, SE Irrigation Mirza Aslam Baig said that three rivers Chenab, Jhelum and river Sindh were passing through the division out of which river Chenab 41 kilometer and Jhelum 63 Km in district Sargodha limits, river Jhelum 110 km in district Khushab similarly river Sindh 85 km in district Mianwali and 92 km is passing through district Bhakkar.

He said that 217 villages in Sargodha district, 52 in Khushab, 42 villages in Mianwali while 54 villages of district Bhakkar were expected to be affected by the floods. A total of 77 relief flood camps have been proposed across the division out of which 21 in Sargodha, 8 in Khushab, 32 in Mianwali and 16 in Bhakkar, he added.