Commissioner for preservation of water for coming generations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Wednesday said all out efforts would be made for preservation of water reservoirs in order to secure the future of coming generations.

While presiding over a meeting held at Conference Room of his office here, he said it was indispensable to change our habits of using water to mitigate its loss in order to preserve it for our future generations.

He said that a community awareness campaign must be launched to apprise people about using water economically without wastage.

The commissioner urged the people to repair leaking pipes of their kitchens, bathrooms and lawns to stop unnecessary wastage of water.

He said the people need to learn about the healthy use of water. He said that reserved water should be supplied to areas facing water scarcity.