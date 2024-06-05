Open Menu

Commissioner For Preventive Measures To Eliminate Environmental Pollution

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) In an important meeting held here on Wednesday, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud directed the all the relevant institutions to take effective preventive measures to eliminate environmental pollution from the provincial capital.

Chairing the meeting here he gave a 72-hours deadline to the relevant bodies for immediate closure of brick kilns, crushing plants, chipboard factories, smoke emitting school vehicles and fake Mobil oil factories, which were responsible for environmental pollution in the city.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Director General of Environment Department, Industry Development Officer, Assistant Commissioners and Secretary Regional Transport Authority.

It was decided to form special teams under the leadership of Assistant Commissioners for immediate implementation of the orders given in the meeting and feedback was sought on a daily basis.

Commissioner Peshawar directed the authorities to use all the resources and take effective measures to control the environmental pollution and continue operations against the elements involved in environmental degradation and contact the relevant persons directly in case of any problem.

He also ordered vigorous public awareness campaigns to educate the masses about the environmental degradation.

The meeting ordered the concerned quarters to install tuff tiles at bus terminals and on the space between the service road and the shops under the public-private partnership, while orders were issued to the environment department to prepare short-term, medium-term and long-term plans.

