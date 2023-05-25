Commissioner for proactive plan to avert losses during monsoon

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan presided over a meeting on Thursday to review the preparations for monsoon rains during the summer by the district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The meeting was held at the Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif wherein Secretary to Commissioner Malakand Muhammad Ali Khan and Reporting Officer PDMA Malakand Division Salman Ahmed participated while administrative and relief officers from the districts of Malakand Division joined through a video link.

At the meeting, pre-planning, preparations of teams and resources, and issues were reviewed to deal with any unexpected situation arising from monsoon rains and snow or glacier melting during the summer.

Addressing the participants, the commissioner said that in case of any sudden calamity, the people look towards the institutions, adding that only good planning helps the institutions to play a better role in such a situation.

He issued orders to PDMA and district administration and other departments concerned to plan vigorously in that regard. Shahidullah Khan said that plans based on actual data should be sent to the relevant forums to ensure the availability of resources. He noted that climate change was a "big problem for Pakistan", and institutions had to work under a proactive plan to reduce its negative impacts.

The commissioner said that people should avoid spreading false and unverified rumors during any emergency situation and the relevant district administration should formulate a comprehensive plan in that regard.

He stressed that the people should only accept trusted information provided by the institutions concerned. Timely provision of correct information helps in avoiding losses and in such cases, the commissioner added.

He said all district administrations concerned need to activate an early warning system to deal with any emergency situation.

He further said that this year in view of landslides due to melting of snow in the upper areas and road closures due to GLOF adopting comprehensive planning was a must and the relevant administration should remain alert at all times and ensure the availability of heavy machinery to avoid any untoward incident.

He urged the administration concerned to adopt a comprehensive strategy for the delivery of essential goods and ensure the availability of dewatering pumps. The commissioner also issued instructions to all relevant officers to adopt contingency planning and conduct mock drills on a regular basis to deal with any untoward incident.