Commissioner For Promotion Of Recreational Activities Across The Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed steps for promotion of positive recreational activities across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed steps for promotion of positive recreational activities across the division.

While presiding over meeting to review promotion of sports here on Thursday, Javed Akhtar gave task to Deputy Commissioners for making Calendar for sports and other activities.

He directed to prepare complete plan regarding ceremonies, occasions and special days whole year.

Commissioner also ordered preparation of plan to celebrate spring festival effectively.

He said that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the life style of our youth adding that it was dire need to include them in positive activities.

The Non touchable games were being started across the province keeping in view the Coronavirus while plan also being devised for touchable games.

The competitions of 17 games will be conducted while Multan will host basketball game in Inter-division competitions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qamar-u-Zaman Qaisrani, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, district sports officer Adnan Naeem and other officials were also present.

APP /sak

