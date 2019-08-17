Commissioner for promotion of tourism in Multan

Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Sahu Saturday directed departments concerned to highlight decades old the city's culture for the promotion of tourism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Sahu Saturday directed departments concerned to highlight decades old the city's culture for the promotion of tourism.

He directed restoration of historical places in the city, including Ghanta Ghar and walled city area, at the earliest.

He said that specially prepared bus would be run at various routes for tourists.

Presiding over a meeting here, the commissioner said that Multan's food would be introduced at international level after functioning of a food street at Fort Qasim Stadium.

He directed the district administration to prepare a plan regarding the bus and food street.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas and other officials were also present.