Commissioner for providing all possible facilities to tourists during snowfall season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday chaired a meeting on Murree Contingency Plan and directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the tourists during snowfall season. Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Director Development, Nazia Sudhan and heads of other departments concerned attended the meeting.

Under the Murree Contingency Plan, additional 140 traffic police personnel had been deployed in Murree, the Commissioner said and directed that there should be no delay in preparations at the local level for the implementation of the plan.

The biggest problem of Murree is traffic jam, he said adding, the role of police and traffic wardens is the most important.

The concerned forum will be approached to ensure early appointment of a separate DPO for Murree district, Liaquat Ali Chatta added.

A large number of tourists are expected to arrive in Murree on the occasion of New Year's Night.

The administration should complete all the arrangements and the officials of the departments concerned would not be allowed to remain absent from their duties.

Facilitation Centers had been set up at 13 different places in Murree at Satara Meel, Lower Topa, Jika Gali, GPO, Kashmir Point, Kuldana, Kali Matti, Masiyari, Sindhan, Sunny Bank, Bhorban, Thanda Jungle and Saharbagla.

13 SMDs had been made functional within Murree city and public service messages are displayed on the SMDs to inform the tourists, he added.

The Commissioner informed that a 24/7 helpline had also been arranged by the Tourism Department for guidance of the tourists and to update them about weather and traffic conditions. The vehicles entering the city are being monitored through digital counting at the 17 Meel Toll Plaza. As many as 26 CCTV cameras have also been installed on all the main roads to monitor the traffic situation, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Murree informed that all the departments were put on high alert in view of the forecast of snowfall in the coming days. A consultant has also been hired for the parking plaza in Murree who will be visiting the site soon, he added.

Traffic Police Murree had acquired the frequency of FM 88.6, the DC Murree said adding that a special website would also be activated soon for the convenience and awareness of the tourists. The DC further said that the website would help update the tourists and they would be able to get latest information about the weather, traffic conditions at various intersections, hotels and other necessary updates before coming to Murree. Information, warning boards and up-to-date status are displayed at various places for the convenience of tourists within the city, he added.