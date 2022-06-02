UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Providing Better Transportation Facilities To People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 06:38 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Thursday visited bus stands including the main bus stand in Bahawalpur and directed the departments concerned to provide better transportation facilities to the commuters.

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani and Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur Mian Azhar were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner BD Raja Jahangir Anwar stressed on ensuring availability of services to passengers at all AC and non-AC bus stands.

He also instructed Secretary RTA and Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation, Bahawalpur to formulate proposals and send them to the Commissioner's Office for viable solutions on this matter.

The transportation facilities would be further improved at all bus stands in accordance with the rules, the Commissioner said, adding that the government would provide all possible technical and financial assistance to solve problems in this regard.

