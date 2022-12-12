UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Providing Better Treatments To Psychiatric Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Divisional Commissioner Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon on Monday visited Sir Cowasjee institute of Psychiatry hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon on Monday visited Sir Cowasjee institute of Psychiatry hospital.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the Commissioner directed hospital management to take all necessary arrangements for providing better treatment facilities to the patients admitted in hospital so that they could be sound both mentally and physically and become useful citizens of society.

He also instructed to complete renovation and beautification work of all wards of the hospital and make new wards functional besides expediting development works of all wards at earliest and submit a report to him.

Commissioner on the occasion also visited the female ward, Administration block, newly built OPD and anti-narcotics department and enquired details from patients about medical facilities being provided to them.

The Medical superintendent apprised Commissioner about the problems of hospital and progress and deplored that after recovering of patients in the hospital, their attendants usually do not come to receive the patients in time which causes additional financial burden on the hospital as well as various problems.

He emphasized upon district administration to cooperate in this regard so that a comprehensive strategy could be prepared for resolving hospital problems.

