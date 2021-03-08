Commissioner for providing equal opportunities to women

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that practical measures are being taken to provide equal opportunities to women to ensure their contribution as a lucrative segment of the society.

In his message on International Women's Day today, he said that it was appreciable that women are proving their mettle in all walks of life. He further stated that women are builders of nation and civilizations. He said that women played a pivotal role in the Pakistan Movement and today they are contributing in the progress of the country. He said that women are excelling in all fields including sports, politics, business, armed forces, bureaucracy, science and technology.

