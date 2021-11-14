Commissioner for providing fertilizer to farmers on subsidized rates

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah Sunday directed all the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners for setting up facilitation centers in their relevant areas to provide fertilizer to peasants on subsidized rate as announced by the Sindh Government.

Commissioner in a statement said that in the kharif season small peasants possessing 01 to 16 acres land would be provided fertilizer through special facilitation centers.

He asked farmers, desirous of getting peasant cards to submit their application forms attached with 3 passport size photographs, 2 attested photo copies of CNIC, land ownership documents, 2 photocopies of 7th form attested by Mukhtiarkar, photo copies of the CNICs of two witnesses at facilitation center set up by Assistant Commissioner.

The Commissioner advised farmers to contact Deputy Commissioner in case of any inconvenience and also asked all Assistant Commissioners to convey the location of facilitation Center, landline or mobile phone numbers and complete scrutiny of the documents in a fair and transparent manner.

Commissioner urged relevant officers of agriculture department and Mukhtiarkars to cooperate with growers for making the campaign successful and warned that no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.