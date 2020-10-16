UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Providing Healthy Recreational At Public Park

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Muhsan Ali Shah, visited the under construction public park on Friday and directed for providing healthy recreational facilities to the public

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Muhsan Ali Shah, visited the under construction public park on Friday and directed for providing healthy recreational facilities to the public.

According to a handout from the district information office, the commissioner expressed satisfaction over cleanliness arrangements and called for further improvement and more plantation.He said that rides and swings for children should be installed in the park so that people of the area particularly the children could enjoy better recreational facilities.

Earlier the commissioner, accompanied by deputy commissioner Capt. (r) Bilal Shahid Rao offered condolence to SSP Naushahro Feroze, Altaf Hussain Laghari on demise of his mother.

More Stories From Pakistan

