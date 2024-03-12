Open Menu

Commissioner For Providing Relief To Common Men During Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Commissioner for providing relief to common men during Ramazan

Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput on Tuesday said the local administration would provide relief to common men during the Holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput on Tuesday said the local administration would provide relief to common men during the Holy month of Ramazan.

He asked all Deputy Commissioners to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and provide relief to the common men.

The Commissioner also directed officers of the food and Bureau of Supply and Measurement to remain in the field and assist the local administration in bringing the violators to justice.

Meanwhile, the administration expedited action against 148 profiteers in all seven districts of Karachi division and fined Rs. 957000 for overpricing essential items on the first day of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Karachi All

Recent Stories

CM's initiatives bringing prices down; DC Vehari

CM's initiatives bringing prices down; DC Vehari

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges UNSC to be more transparent, inclus ..

Pakistan urges UNSC to be more transparent, inclusive to address conflicts, cris ..

9 minutes ago
 RDA takes strict action against illegal housing sc ..

RDA takes strict action against illegal housing scheme Green Hawks

9 minutes ago
 Waste dump removed from Bawa Chak

Waste dump removed from Bawa Chak

9 minutes ago
 First meeting of District Monitoring Committee hel ..

First meeting of District Monitoring Committee held

9 minutes ago
 SSP Operations visits residences of martyred polic ..

SSP Operations visits residences of martyred policemen to offer condolences

8 minutes ago
Senate Elections: Yusuf Raza postpones father deat ..

Senate Elections: Yusuf Raza postpones father death anniversary

8 minutes ago
 SECP issues clarification on its power to call mee ..

SECP issues clarification on its power to call meetings

9 minutes ago
 ISSI welcomes Ambassador of Russian Federation

ISSI welcomes Ambassador of Russian Federation

9 minutes ago
 CM's initiatives reviewed

CM's initiatives reviewed

29 minutes ago
 AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, K ..

AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause

34 minutes ago
 Crime control, security arrangements during Ramaza ..

Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan