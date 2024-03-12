Commissioner For Providing Relief To Common Men During Ramazan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput on Tuesday said the local administration would provide relief to common men during the Holy month of Ramazan.
He asked all Deputy Commissioners to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and provide relief to the common men.
The Commissioner also directed officers of the food and Bureau of Supply and Measurement to remain in the field and assist the local administration in bringing the violators to justice.
Meanwhile, the administration expedited action against 148 profiteers in all seven districts of Karachi division and fined Rs. 957000 for overpricing essential items on the first day of Ramazan.
