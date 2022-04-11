UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Providing Relief To People Across Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 05:49 PM

Commissioner for providing relief to people across division

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that measures should be taken for the welfare of the people across the division so that the people could get relief

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that measures should be taken for the welfare of the people across the division so that the people could get relief.

He expressed these views in his office in the meeting of officers from three districts of the Bahawalpur Division; Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan. He said that measures should be taken regarding road crossing of students in schools located near the highways.

He reviewed the report on the measures taken for the hygiene inside and outside of all the health centers including hospitals, rural health centers, and Primary healthcare units. He said that the provision of an uninterrupted supply of all possible facilities without any discrimination is the top priority of the government. He said that the concerned departments, officers, and staff should perform their duties properly and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Road Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Provocations in Bucha, Kramatorsk Outr ..

Lavrov Says Provocations in Bucha, Kramatorsk Outrageous

33 seconds ago
 8 killed, 1,030 injured in 947 accidents in Punjab ..

8 killed, 1,030 injured in 947 accidents in Punjab

35 seconds ago
 DC visits Ramzan Bazaar, wheat procurement center ..

DC visits Ramzan Bazaar, wheat procurement center in Yazman

36 seconds ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology ge ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology gets new ED

39 seconds ago
 Home Based Workers Bill tabled in Balochistan Asse ..

Home Based Workers Bill tabled in Balochistan Assembly

22 minutes ago
 Short circuit turns plastic factory into ashes

Short circuit turns plastic factory into ashes

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.