Commissioner for providing relief to people across division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that measures should be taken for the welfare of the people across the division so that the people could get relief.

He expressed these views in his office in the meeting of officers from three districts of the Bahawalpur Division; Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan. He said that measures should be taken regarding road crossing of students in schools located near the highways.

He reviewed the report on the measures taken for the hygiene inside and outside of all the health centers including hospitals, rural health centers, and Primary healthcare units. He said that the provision of an uninterrupted supply of all possible facilities without any discrimination is the top priority of the government. He said that the concerned departments, officers, and staff should perform their duties properly and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.