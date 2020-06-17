Commissioner for providing relief to people through price control

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has asked the officers to play their part effectively to provide relief to the people and make the price control drive fruitful. He was presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has asked the officers to play their part effectively to provide relief to the people and make the price control drive fruitful.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here Wednesday. He said that officers must keep check on artificial inflation. He also directed to make sure that SOPs for COVID-19 are followed in true letter and spirit.

He said that an awareness campaign must be launched and violators must be penalized. Commissioner said that all available resources must be utilized against locust attack and campaign against locust must be made more effective.

Commissioner directed to make fool-proof security arrangements for cattle markets and sale points of sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha. He said that coronavirus SOPs must be followed at cattle markets and animal sale points.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzzafar Khan Sial, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf and other concerned officers. Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts attended the meeting through video link.