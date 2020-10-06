UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Providing Speedy Services At Khidmat Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Commissioner for providing speedy services at Khidmat Center

Appropriate steps will be taken to improve performance of the Khidmat Center and provide speedy service to the citizens, said Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Appropriate steps will be taken to improve performance of the Khidmat Center and provide speedy service to the citizens, said Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali.

He, along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, was visiting Khidmat Markaz near General Bus Stand surprisingly after receiving some public complaints. Senior Manager Khidmat Markaz Khawar Hafeez and other officers were also present.

The commissioner took a detailed view of various facilities including sanitation, seating arrangements and provision of drinking water to visitors. He directed the administration to provide expeditious services especially to the students coming for domicile processing.

He said that in case of rush, the best strategy should be adopted and take additional steps to provide relief to the applicants.

He assured the students and their parents present on the spot that work will be expedited so they should process the domicile in their turn.

He also directed the center staff to make immediate arrangements for seating of applicants in the shadow while waiting for their turn under token system. He said that the quality of services should be provided on Khidmat Center besides providing them proper guidance for saving their precious time and energy.

He also checked corona SOPs in the center and directed that every applicants should wear face mask and sanitizer should be present at main gate and in this connection no negligence would be tolerated.

