Commissioner for provision of all facilities in Revenue dept

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Aamir Afaq on Saturday directed to ensure provision of all facilities to the people in Revenue department and their revenue cases should be resolved on priority.

He instructed this while presiding over a meeting held in his office to review the performance of Revenue and Divisional departments.

Additional Commissioner Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Commissioners of Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank, Secretary to Commissioner, Assistant to Commissioner (Political), Assistant to Commissioner Revenue and other relevant departments were attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the commissioner was given a detailed briefing regarding the revenue in the division and the performance of the three districts.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that provision of revenue-related facilities should be ensured.

Similarly, open courts should be held continuously which not only gives an opportunity to the authorities to directly listen to the problems and complaints faced by the people but also ensures their timely redressal.

He directed to continuously inspect markets and bazaars to ensure the availability of quality food items at government fixed prices.

He directed all the deputy commissioners to review DSR on daily basis so that better measures could be taken.

Similarly, the redressal of grievances sent by the people on the Pakistan Citizen Portal and Deputy App should be ensured within the stipulated time.

He asked the DCs to make inspections of medical stores and different mills in their respective areas. Moreover, he said, the strict action should also be taken against encroachments in the region.

All resources should be utilized for expeditious disposal of pending cases in revenue and appellate court cases. Land acquisition cases should also be disposed of speedily, he said. Besides, the commissioner also instructed for speeding up the process of collection, field inspection, settlement, usher and land computerization.

He directed that all arrangements should be completed on time for the peaceful conduct of Ashura Muharram. All efforts should be made to resolve the problems and grievances of the people in order to ensure maximum relief to the people.