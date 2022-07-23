UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Provision Of All Facilities In Revenue Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner for provision of all facilities in Revenue dept

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Aamir Afaq on Saturday directed to ensure provision of all facilities to the people in Revenue department and their revenue cases should be resolved on priority.

He instructed this while presiding over a meeting held in his office to review the performance of Revenue and Divisional departments.

Additional Commissioner Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Commissioners of Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank, Secretary to Commissioner, Assistant to Commissioner (Political), Assistant to Commissioner Revenue and other relevant departments were attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the commissioner was given a detailed briefing regarding the revenue in the division and the performance of the three districts.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that provision of revenue-related facilities should be ensured.

Similarly, open courts should be held continuously which not only gives an opportunity to the authorities to directly listen to the problems and complaints faced by the people but also ensures their timely redressal.

He directed to continuously inspect markets and bazaars to ensure the availability of quality food items at government fixed prices.

He directed all the deputy commissioners to review DSR on daily basis so that better measures could be taken.

Similarly, the redressal of grievances sent by the people on the Pakistan Citizen Portal and Deputy App should be ensured within the stipulated time.

He asked the DCs to make inspections of medical stores and different mills in their respective areas. Moreover, he said, the strict action should also be taken against encroachments in the region.

All resources should be utilized for expeditious disposal of pending cases in revenue and appellate court cases. Land acquisition cases should also be disposed of speedily, he said. Besides, the commissioner also instructed for speeding up the process of collection, field inspection, settlement, usher and land computerization.

He directed that all arrangements should be completed on time for the peaceful conduct of Ashura Muharram. All efforts should be made to resolve the problems and grievances of the people in order to ensure maximum relief to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Dera Ismail Khan Tank Market All Government Court Muharram

Recent Stories

2nd Test match against Sri-Lanka: Nauman will repl ..

2nd Test match against Sri-Lanka: Nauman will replace Shaheen Afridi

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan team excited for second Test against Sri ..

Pakistan team excited for second Test against Sri Lanka

34 minutes ago
 Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of ..

Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of next general elections

1 hour ago
 PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing ..

PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing Kyiv to resume exports of grai ..

1 hour ago
 CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic dev ..

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic development: Moin-ul-Haque

4 hours ago
 SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punj ..

SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punjab

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.