Commissioner for provision of best medical facilities at BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtsham Anwar has said that the best medical facilities should be provided to the people which is top priority of the government.

In this regard, the instructions received from the provincial government are implemented in true letter and spirit so that maximum relief could be provided to the people.

These views were expressed by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar while addressing officers and doctors of the three districts of Bahawalpur division at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfikar Ahmed Bhoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Professor Dr. Soufia Farrukh and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab along with the officers of the health department were present.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar visited the emergency department and outdoor department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital and reviewed the treatment facilities. He expressed dissatisfaction over the sanitation arrangements, poor drainage system, poor condition of toilets, non-availability of clean drinking water, worst condition of hospital lawns, and the overall condition of the hospital.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that the medical is the profession of Prophets, and doctors are the most educated and respectable members of society. Doctors must make the best use of the medical facilities available in the hospitals.

They should improve the conditions of the hospital and play their role in providing the best treatment facilities to the patients. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that doctors should perform their professional duties in the best manner and improve service delivery. He said that doctors and paramedical staff should ensure punctuality at every cost.

He said that encroachments should be eliminated from the surroundings of the hospital. He said that the parking space in the hospital should be improved and unnecessary banners should also be removed.

He also directed to improve security arrangements. He said that he must be apprised about the problems faced by the hospital and proper use of the available resources should also be ensured.