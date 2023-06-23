Open Menu

Commissioner For Provision Of Best Medical Facilities At BVH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Commissioner for provision of best medical facilities at BVH

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtsham Anwar has said that the best medical facilities should be provided to the people which is top priority of the government

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtsham Anwar has said that the best medical facilities should be provided to the people which is top priority of the government.

In this regard, the instructions received from the provincial government are implemented in true letter and spirit so that maximum relief could be provided to the people.

These views were expressed by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar while addressing officers and doctors of the three districts of Bahawalpur division at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfikar Ahmed Bhoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Professor Dr. Soufia Farrukh and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab along with the officers of the health department were present.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar visited the emergency department and outdoor department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital and reviewed the treatment facilities. He expressed dissatisfaction over the sanitation arrangements, poor drainage system, poor condition of toilets, non-availability of clean drinking water, worst condition of hospital lawns, and the overall condition of the hospital.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that the medical is the profession of Prophets, and doctors are the most educated and respectable members of society. Doctors must make the best use of the medical facilities available in the hospitals.

They should improve the conditions of the hospital and play their role in providing the best treatment facilities to the patients. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that doctors should perform their professional duties in the best manner and improve service delivery. He said that doctors and paramedical staff should ensure punctuality at every cost.

He said that encroachments should be eliminated from the surroundings of the hospital. He said that the parking space in the hospital should be improved and unnecessary banners should also be removed.

He also directed to improve security arrangements. He said that he must be apprised about the problems faced by the hospital and proper use of the available resources should also be ensured.

Related Topics

Poor Water Victoria Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Shakeel From Government Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Georgia with invitation to CO ..

15 minutes ago
 WAPDA, UAE firm sign MoUs for capacity enhancement ..

WAPDA, UAE firm sign MoUs for capacity enhancement of existing small HPPs, devel ..

54 seconds ago
 Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensio ..

Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensions Rise - Reports

56 seconds ago
 Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity ..

Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity Pakistan Army

2 minutes ago
 Equal opportunities essentials for progress of cou ..

Equal opportunities essentials for progress of country: Shaista Khoso

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces Eid ul Azha holidays from Jun ..

Sindh govt announces Eid ul Azha holidays from June 28 to July 01

2 minutes ago
Dutch King Accepts Resignation of Education Minist ..

Dutch King Accepts Resignation of Education Minister Previously Accused of Bully ..

2 minutes ago
 Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A ..

Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A-29 Attack Jet Sales

34 minutes ago
 OceanGate Co-Founder Says Safety, Risk Reduction K ..

OceanGate Co-Founder Says Safety, Risk Reduction Key Aspects of Company's Policy

57 seconds ago
 Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

34 minutes ago
 Ukrainian conflict impacts aid provision, PRCS ste ..

Ukrainian conflict impacts aid provision, PRCS steps in to assist Afghan migrant ..

34 minutes ago
 Extreme weather hits China; Beijing records 2nd hi ..

Extreme weather hits China; Beijing records 2nd highest temperature in history

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan