Commissioner for provision of clean drinking water to citizens

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Water is a blessing of Allah Almighty and every citizen has the right to access clean drinking water. This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a high-level meeting at Conference Room of his office here today.

He said that the provision of clean drinking water to the people will prevent them from several diseases. The meeting was told that 137 water filtration plants have been installed in the division under Public Health Engineering.

Five of these are installed in Bahawalpur city, 17 in Ahmadpur East, 91 in Rahim Yar Khan, and 25 in Bahawalnagar. Commissioner directed concerned officers to make faulty plants operational in one week and make sure that every citizen is getting clean drinking water.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Director Development Nousheen Malik, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad and other officers.