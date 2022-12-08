UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Provision Of Fertilizers At Fixed Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 08:04 PM

:A meeting was held to review the supply of fertilizers in Bahawalpur division under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar.

The commissioner said that all measures should be taken to ensure the supply of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates and action should be taken against hoarding and overpricing. It was informed in the meeting that 4,209 business centres were inspected, four FIRs were registered, and one person was arrested.

A fine of Rs 810,000 was imposed for irregularities. Jahangir Anwar directed that all resources be utilized to provide a bag of urea fertilizer at Rs 2,250. The meeting was informed that special checkpoints had been set up at Kot Sabzal, Iqbalabad, Zahir Peer, Tiranda Muhammad Panah, and Jindu Peer to prevent fertilizer smuggling.

In the ongoing operations against the smuggling of urea fertilizer, 1700 bags of urea fertilizer have been seized and cases have been registered against those involved in smuggling.

The commissioner said that in order to complete the wheat production targets fixed by the government, all possible facilities would be provided to the farmers, while those involved in hoarding would be dealt with iron hands.

The video-link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (Retd) Muhammad Wasim, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Salman Khan Lodhi, and other officers concerned.

