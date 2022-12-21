UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Provision Of Maximum Facilities To Mufti Mahmood Public Library

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq on Wednesday has directed to improve the facilities for students at Mufti Mahmood Public Library.

He issued these directions during his visit to Mufti Mahmood Public Library.

During the visit, he interacted with the students present there and inquired about the problems being faced by them at the library.

While issuing various instructions to the library staff regarding further improvement in the existing facilities, the Commissioner said the maximum facilities should be provided to the students in order to encourage the book-reading culture in all sections of the society.

