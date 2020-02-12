UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Provision Of Maximum Facilities At Farmers' Market

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of departments concerned to provide facilities to growers at the first weekly farmers' market of Sindh being started in Hyderabad from February 16, 2020

The commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday which reviewed the arrangements for organizing of two day weekly farmers' market at Expo-Centre Hyderabad.

The commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday which reviewed the arrangements for organizing of two day weekly farmers' market at Expo-Centre Hyderabad.

He said that prime objective of organizing two days farmers' market on every week was to facilitate the poor and middle class people so that they could be able to buy essential goods on reasonable prices.

He asked the officers concerned to ensure proper publicity of the farmers' market so that maximum numbers of citizens of Hyderabad district could aware of the event.

Besides availability of fruits and vegetables, the recreational facilities should also be arranged by market management for visitors particularly children, he added, The leading growers who also attended the meeting assured the Commissioner of their full cooperation in organizing farmers' market and provision of fruits and vegetables with low prices to buyers.

Later, the commissioner along with Additional Commissioner-I Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Liaquat Ali Kalhoro and representatives of growers organizations also visited the Expo Centre and reviewed the arrangements.

He also visited New Vegetable Market Hala Naka and held out inspection of the construction works with issuance of necessary directives to officers concerned.

