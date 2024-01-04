Commissioner for quality completion of development schemes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan Division, Zafar-ul-Islam, has underlined the need for taking solid measures to complete ongoing development projects in a quality and timely manner.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the monitoring and evaluation operational committee, which was attended by officials of relevant departments.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the progress and costs of ongoing developmental schemes across the division, among other relevant issues.

The Commissioner directed all relevant departments to share their suggestions or concerns regarding projects, ensuring effective consultation for better project completion and benefiting the maximum number of people.

He also instructed a follow-up meeting to assess the implementation of directives and address any obstacles swiftly.

He directed the committee to share its observations about any project within 15 days to resolve the issue, if any, promptly.

The commissioner also directed informing the public about DFC projects by January 20 so that the remaining short-term projects could be completed immediately.

He highlighted the completion of ten out of 14 sanitation schemes in the public health sector and emphasized prioritizing flood protection schemes based on urgency for the preservation of population, houses, and other structures.