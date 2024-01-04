Open Menu

Commissioner For Quality Completion Of Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Commissioner for quality completion of development schemes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan Division, Zafar-ul-Islam, has underlined the need for taking solid measures to complete ongoing development projects in a quality and timely manner.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the monitoring and evaluation operational committee, which was attended by officials of relevant departments.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the progress and costs of ongoing developmental schemes across the division, among other relevant issues.

The Commissioner directed all relevant departments to share their suggestions or concerns regarding projects, ensuring effective consultation for better project completion and benefiting the maximum number of people.

He also instructed a follow-up meeting to assess the implementation of directives and address any obstacles swiftly.

He directed the committee to share its observations about any project within 15 days to resolve the issue, if any, promptly.

The commissioner also directed informing the public about DFC projects by January 20 so that the remaining short-term projects could be completed immediately.

He highlighted the completion of ten out of 14 sanitation schemes in the public health sector and emphasized prioritizing flood protection schemes based on urgency for the preservation of population, houses, and other structures.

Related Topics

Flood Dera Ismail Khan Progress January All Share

Recent Stories

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

24 minutes ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

43 minutes ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

13 hours ago
Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

13 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

14 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

14 hours ago
 At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

15 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ker ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

14 hours ago
 PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan