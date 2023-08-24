Commissioner for quality medical facilities at Allied hospital

Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said providing the best medical facilities to patients should be a prime objective

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said providing the best medical facilities to patients should be a prime objective.

Presiding over a meeting at the committee room of Allied hospital here on Thursday, she said up-gradation of surgical emergency and OPD of the hospital had been started on a war footing basis.

She said that provision of the best quality and fast treatment facilities to patients was among top most priorities of the Punjab government.

She directed the hospital administration to submit a detailed report about requirementsof the hospital so funds could be arranged.