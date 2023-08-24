Open Menu

Commissioner For Quality Medical Facilities At Allied Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Commissioner for quality medical facilities at Allied hospital

Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said providing the best medical facilities to patients should be a prime objective

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said providing the best medical facilities to patients should be a prime objective.

Presiding over a meeting at the committee room of Allied hospital here on Thursday, she said up-gradation of surgical emergency and OPD of the hospital had been started on a war footing basis.

She said that provision of the best quality and fast treatment facilities to patients was among top most priorities of the Punjab government.

She directed the hospital administration to submit a detailed report about requirementsof the hospital so funds could be arranged.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab National University Best Top

Recent Stories

RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah urs

6 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

6 minutes ago
 Two killed in fire in Indonesian capital

Two killed in fire in Indonesian capital

6 minutes ago
 Toddler electrocuted, mother suffered burns

Toddler electrocuted, mother suffered burns

6 minutes ago
 Monsoon tree plantation launched at Radio Station ..

Monsoon tree plantation launched at Radio Station Dera

6 minutes ago
 Training held for staffers of Swabi University on ..

Training held for staffers of Swabi University on RTI

12 minutes ago
'Plant for Pakistan' campaign kicks off at private ..

'Plant for Pakistan' campaign kicks off at private school

12 minutes ago
 MOC comments on China's import suspension on Japan ..

MOC comments on China's import suspension on Japanese aquatic products

12 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

Saudi envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

12 minutes ago
 China to improve museum docent services

China to improve museum docent services

12 minutes ago
 10 killed, 15 injured in Jharak road accident

10 killed, 15 injured in Jharak road accident

18 minutes ago
 DBFB release grants of Rs 39.2 million

DBFB release grants of Rs 39.2 million

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan