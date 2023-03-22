UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Quick Drainage Of Rain Water From Flour Distribution Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak directed officers concerned to ensure quick drainage of rainwater from flour distribution points to restore facilities for people.

Holding a video link meeting with all deputy commissioners of the region here on Wednesday, the commissioner said that free flour bags were being distributed among deserving people under the Special Ramadan Package of the provincial government.

He said that the distribution process was affected after heavy rain and hailstorm in the region.

He said that a target has been given to all officers concerned for the drainage of rainwater from the distribution points.

He also directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Waste Management Company (WMC) for joint teams to deal with the situation. He said that officers concerned have been directed to ensure comprehensive traffic management and security plan at all flour distribution centres.

He directed assistant commissioners to visit the field and resolve public issues at the earliest and also asked for proper awareness regarding the scanning of national identity cards at distribution points. He said that a performance audit of all officers at distribution points would be conducted.

