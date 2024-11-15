Commissioner For Recovery From Defaulters
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 11:17 PM
Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan has directed the officers concerned to ensure 100 percent recovery from defaulters
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan has directed the officers concerned to ensure 100 percent recovery from defaulters.
In a review meeting chaired by the Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioners of the region were directed to take special initiatives to achieve revenue recovery targets. The focus areas include water taxes, agricultural levies and other revenue fees. The Commissioner emphasized blocking properties of defaulters to ensure compliance.
Senior officials, including Additional Commissioner Revenue Arshad Gopang and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Abu Bakar, along with divisional officers, attended the meeting.
The commissioner instructed deputy commissioners to closely monitor field staff for recovery from major defaulters.
Performance of Tehsildars and Patwaris will be evaluated based on their recovery efforts. Moreover, special monitoring was underway in registration branches to ensure the complete collection of property taxes, she added.
Revenue officers from all four districts provided detailed briefings during the meeting regarding recovery progress and future strategies.
Recent Stories
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit
Spanish care home fire kills 10
SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing
Mistreatment of citizens not to be allowed: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori
Nabeel, Aqeelullah shine in 9th Essa Lab boys basketball tournament
Zverev reaches ATP Finals last four, Alcaraz on brink of exit
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree11 minutes ago
-
Mistreatment of citizens not to be allowed: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori3 minutes ago
-
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway1 hour ago
-
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops1 hour ago
-
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka1 hour ago
-
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against Federal Entities1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral relations1 hour ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid agitation, offers t ..1 hour ago
-
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors1 hour ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress1 hour ago
-
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation1 hour ago
-
Special prayers for rain offered1 hour ago