Commissioner for recovery from defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan has directed the officers concerned to ensure 100 percent recovery from defaulters.

In a review meeting chaired by the Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioners of the region were directed to take special initiatives to achieve revenue recovery targets. The focus areas include water taxes, agricultural levies and other revenue fees. The Commissioner emphasized blocking properties of defaulters to ensure compliance.

Senior officials, including Additional Commissioner Revenue Arshad Gopang and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Abu Bakar, along with divisional officers, attended the meeting.

The commissioner instructed deputy commissioners to closely monitor field staff for recovery from major defaulters.

Performance of Tehsildars and Patwaris will be evaluated based on their recovery efforts. Moreover, special monitoring was underway in registration branches to ensure the complete collection of property taxes, she added.

Revenue officers from all four districts provided detailed briefings during the meeting regarding recovery progress and future strategies.