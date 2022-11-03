UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Redressal Of Public Grievances At All Levels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Commissioner for redressal of public grievances at all levels

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Kohat division Mehmood Aslam Wazir on Thursday directed heads of all public service departments to ensure redressal of public complaints and grievances on priority basis.

In an informal chat with public servants during a surprise visit to Service Delivery Centre here, he said that the government employees should perform their duties with honesty and dedication and prove themselves as well wishers and public servants in true sense.

On the occasion the Commissioner met with general public present at the delivery centre and asked about their problems and issued directives to the concerned officials on the spot.

Later, the Commissioner visited Sabzi Mandi and checked rates of vegetables and fruits. He directed district administration to provide relief to the masses by taking action against profiteering and hoarding.

