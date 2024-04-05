Open Menu

Commissioner For Removal Of Billboards From State Land

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to remove all billboards installed on state land near the Northern Bypass.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements regarding Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Green Future Vision here on Friday, the commissioner said that the state land being used illegally for business purposes would not be tolerated and it would be retrieved at any cost. She directed the administration of PHA to remove all billboards from the state land near Northern Bypass and other adjacent areas.

The commissioner said that different avenues of local trees would be made in the city.

He directed PHA to plant the maximum number of local trees in green belts and parks of the city under the vision of making the Green Future Vision of Chief Minister Punjab successful.

He suggested making a specific fruit avenue in the city from where everyone could easily purchase fruits from a single place.

He said that plantation of local trees was already continued in the city and it was being made sure to plant as much as possible.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan informed the commissioner that 3000 local trees would be planted at the northern bypass. He assured the commissioner that special measures would also be taken for better care of these trees.

