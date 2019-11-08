Commissioner for removal of gas cylinders from public vehicles

Commissioner Adil Saddiqui Friday directed removal of all CNG and LNG cylinders from public vehicles to protect the lives of general public

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Adil Saddiqui Friday directed removal of all CNG and LNG cylinders from public vehicles to protect the lives of general public.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, he directed all relevant departments to immediately start crackdown against gas cylinders installed in all public vehicles and also take action against sellers of gas to public vehicles.

He also asked for indiscriminate legal action against shopkeepers for illegal selling and filling LNG gas cylinders and vehicle owners.