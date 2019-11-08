Commissioner For Removal Of Gas Cylinders From Public Vehicles
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:51 PM
Commissioner Adil Saddiqui Friday directed removal of all CNG and LNG cylinders from public vehicles to protect the lives of general public
Presiding over a meeting here at his office, he directed all relevant departments to immediately start crackdown against gas cylinders installed in all public vehicles and also take action against sellers of gas to public vehicles.
He also asked for indiscriminate legal action against shopkeepers for illegal selling and filling LNG gas cylinders and vehicle owners.