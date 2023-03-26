UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Removal Of Illegal Parking

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Commissioner for removal of illegal parking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak directed officers concerned to remove all illegal parking stands set up outside the free flour distribution points charging fee from citizens.

Taking action on the reports of illegal parking stands outside flour distribution points, the commissioner directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against illegal parking stands involved in charging fee from citizens.

As per directives of the commissioner, the Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq along with police launched a crackdown against illegal parking stands and arrested various outlaws running parking stands illegally.

The officer also get registered FIRs against them.

The Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak said in a statement issued here on Sunday that no one would be allowed to loot citizens by running illegal parking stands. He said that the government providing relief to masses by offering free flour to them but they were being charged illegally in the name of parking stand.

