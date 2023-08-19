Open Menu

Commissioner For Removal Of Illegal Structures In 17 Urban UCs

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Commissioner for removal of illegal structures in 17 Urban UCs

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir issued a swift crackdown against illegal construction across all 17 union councils, here Saturday.

The operation is set to be completed within a single day, marking a decisive step towards urban development and planning.

During a pivotal meeting, Commissioner emphasized the significance of combating illegal constructions.

The directive aims to uphold proper urban planning practices and ensure the city's sustainable growth.

In a bid to enhance the city's environment, Commissioner Bashir has also introduced plans for a comprehensive survey of low-lying and underwater areas within urban zones.

Dedicated teams will be dispatched to these areas for a thorough cleanup, contributing to the overall cleanliness and hygiene of the city.

To bolster these efforts, the Municipal Corporation's machinery will be harnessed to support the cleanup initiative, demonstrating a proactive approach towards urban improvement.

Significant administrative reform has also been implemented as well � the introduction of a biometric attendance system within the Municipal Corporation of DG Khan.

"This technology will keep track of employee attendance, ensuring transparency and accountability. Those found continuously absent without valid reasons will face disciplinary action," said Commissioner.

Related Topics

Technology Nasir All Employment

Recent Stories

UAE continues to promote the values ​​of givin ..

UAE continues to promote the values ​​of giving, extend a helping hand to le ..

1 minute ago
 Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

28 minutes ago
 Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration ..

Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration spurs outrage, concerns

43 minutes ago
 US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketba ..

US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago
 113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and t ..

113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and trade exchange exceeds $6bn: UA ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Rul ..

Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Ruler, Sharjah Deputy Ruler on Sa ..

1 hour ago
President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan ..

President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan Army Act amendments

2 hours ago
 ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political bac ..

ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political backlash

2 hours ago
 Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy fol ..

Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy following caretaker cabinet swear ..

3 hours ago
 Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife ..

Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife, British Columbia

3 hours ago
 Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villa ..

Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villages and crops at risk

3 hours ago
 Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caret ..

Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caretaker CM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan