Commissioner for removal of illegal structures in 17 Urban UCs

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir issued a swift crackdown against illegal construction across all 17 union councils, here Saturday.

The operation is set to be completed within a single day, marking a decisive step towards urban development and planning.

During a pivotal meeting, Commissioner emphasized the significance of combating illegal constructions.

The directive aims to uphold proper urban planning practices and ensure the city's sustainable growth.

In a bid to enhance the city's environment, Commissioner Bashir has also introduced plans for a comprehensive survey of low-lying and underwater areas within urban zones.

Dedicated teams will be dispatched to these areas for a thorough cleanup, contributing to the overall cleanliness and hygiene of the city.

To bolster these efforts, the Municipal Corporation's machinery will be harnessed to support the cleanup initiative, demonstrating a proactive approach towards urban improvement.

Significant administrative reform has also been implemented as well � the introduction of a biometric attendance system within the Municipal Corporation of DG Khan.

"This technology will keep track of employee attendance, ensuring transparency and accountability. Those found continuously absent without valid reasons will face disciplinary action," said Commissioner.