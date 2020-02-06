Commissioner for removing encroachments around Government College University Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday asked for removal of encroachments around the premises of Government College University Hyderabad particularly from the main road leading towards the newly established higher learning institution

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday asked for removal of encroachments around the premises of Government College University Hyderabad particularly from the main road leading towards the newly established higher learning institution.

The Commissioner issued such directives to the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro while presiding over a meeting here.

The Vice Chancellor GCU Prof. Nasir Shaikh briefed the Commissioner about the issues particularly the interruption and suspension of traffic flow as a result of encroachments along both sides of the main route leading towards the university.

The Commissioner called upon the district administration Hyderabad to address all issues on priority which were being faced by the university management adding that the Government College which recently upgraded to the status of University was a historic learning institution therefore it was responsibility of all to maintain the said status with provision of all possible facilities there.

Besides the Vice Chancellor Government College University Hyderabad Prof. Nasir Shaikh and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro, the SSP Hyderabad Adeel Chandio, Additional Commissioner-I Syed Sajjad Haider and Additional Commissioner-II Tahir Ali Memon also present in the meeting.