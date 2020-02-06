UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Removing Encroachments Around Government College University Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:19 PM

Commissioner for removing encroachments around Government College University Hyderabad

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday asked for removal of encroachments around the premises of Government College University Hyderabad particularly from the main road leading towards the newly established higher learning institution

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday asked for removal of encroachments around the premises of Government College University Hyderabad particularly from the main road leading towards the newly established higher learning institution.

The Commissioner issued such directives to the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro while presiding over a meeting here.

The Vice Chancellor GCU Prof. Nasir Shaikh briefed the Commissioner about the issues particularly the interruption and suspension of traffic flow as a result of encroachments along both sides of the main route leading towards the university.

The Commissioner called upon the district administration Hyderabad to address all issues on priority which were being faced by the university management adding that the Government College which recently upgraded to the status of University was a historic learning institution therefore it was responsibility of all to maintain the said status with provision of all possible facilities there.

Besides the Vice Chancellor Government College University Hyderabad Prof. Nasir Shaikh and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro, the SSP Hyderabad Adeel Chandio, Additional Commissioner-I Syed Sajjad Haider and Additional Commissioner-II Tahir Ali Memon also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Hyderabad Nasir GCU All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss bi ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves &#039;Code of Conduct ..

21 minutes ago

Corps Commanders review geo-strategic environment, ..

1 minute ago

'Collective efforts needed for welfare of special ..

2 minutes ago

 Former TTP Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan confirm ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs NOC’s Board Meeting, c ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.