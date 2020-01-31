UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Removing Encroachments From Hindu Community's Religious Places

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:10 AM

Commissioner for removing encroachments from Hindu community's religious places

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Commissioner Mohammad Abbas Baloch has vowed to remove encroachments from temples and other religious places of other minority communities as islam teaches the lesson to pay respect to all religions.

   He was addressing a meeting held here on Thursday to review complaints regarding encroachment on the property adjacent to temples, cemeteries and other religious places of minority community.      MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar, deputy commissioners of all districts of Hyderabad Division, Pakistan Hindu Council president and others attended the meeting.

   Dr Ramesh Kumar urged to constitute a committee comprising of members from Hindu Panchayat for removal of encroachments from the properties registered in the name of religious places of minority community.

   Abass Baloch, on the request, constituted a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro with representation of Hindu community for compiling a detailed report regarding encroachment over property of religious places of minority in the district.

   The committee was assigned the task to submit its findings in two weeks so that action could be initiated for removing encroachments from minority places.

   All deputy commissioners briefed the meeting about actions taken by respective district administrations to remove encroachments from land owned by Hindu temples and cemeteries in their areas.

The meeting was informed that majority of complaints about encroachment on religious places of minority had been lodged in Hyderabad district.

   The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro informed the meeting that Hindu Council had submitted a list of 31 places and claimed that these places were under encroachments. After inquiry conducted by the district administration, 14 places so far had been identified as encroached and would soon be retrieved.

   On the occasion, the Hindu Council also lauded the actions of district administration for removal of encroachment from Rama Pir temple property in Tando Allahyar and expressed the hope that all encroached places would soon be retrieved from squatters.

   The representatives of Hindu Panchayat of all districts have submitted the details regarding encroachment on their properties in respective districts.

