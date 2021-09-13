UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Replacement Of Manhole Covers Within 48 Hrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:07 PM

Commissioner for replacement of manhole covers within 48 hrs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshaad Ahmed on Monday directed officers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to replace damaged covers of manhole within 48 hours.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of WASA here, the commissioner said a special week-long activity has been started here today to resolve sewerage related issues under "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" program.

He said public complaints should be resolved on top priority and there should be no complaint against any officer, he added.

He directed officers concerned to replace all damaged manhole covers within 48 hours, adding that First Information Report would be registered against the concerned officer in case of any mishap caused by the manhole.

He also asked WASA administration to put special covers at few manholes for discharge of gas which was one of the major reasons of crown failure.

He directed officers to make generators operational at all WASA disposal stations to deal any emergency like situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Director Development Waqas Khaqwani and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

