Commissioner For Replacing Open Manhole Covers Immediately

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan division, Maryum Khan, directed departments concerned to replace the open manholes covers immediately under Suthra Punjab drive.

Commissioner Maryam Khan expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting about Suthra Punjab campaign.

She directed the district Council, WASA and Municipal Corporation to replace the covers of open manholes.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that open manholes were threat to the lives and properties of citizens.

She warned that sector incharge concerned would be responsible in case of any untoward incident due to open sewerage hole.

The reports received from the media were the feedback of the performance of the departments.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioners, officers of the concerned departments were also present.

