Commissioner for resolving issues faced by Cowasjee Mental Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch has asked Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to stop power outages in Sir CJ Cowasjee Mental Healthcare Hospital and minimize the scheduled hours of load shedding.

Chairing a meeting with the officials of the hospital, HESCO and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here Saturday, the commissioner also asked HESCO to address on priority the complaints pertaining to the transformers at the hospital.

He pointed out the illegal electric connections which had been hooked in the hospital's electric supply lines and called for their removal at the earliest.

The Commissioner also directed WASA to resolve the water supply complaints of the hospital and repair the damaged water supply lines.

He asked the officials of Sindh Works and Services Department to expedite the construction work of the outdoor patient department (OPD), women and children wards.

He also directed the officials to vacate the hospital's residential quarters which had been occupied by the squatters.

Later, the commissioner chaired another meeting with Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department and directed the officials to submit a comprehensive report about the heritage buildings and places in Hyderabad.