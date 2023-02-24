UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Resolving Issues Of Business Community On Priority

Published February 24, 2023

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismael Khan division Nisar Ahmed Khan has said that best business opportunities would be ensured in the division through consultation with trade unions and associations.

During a meeting with leader of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) and renowned businessman Kafeel Ahmad Nizami at the Commissioner's Office here Friday, the Commissioner directed all the government departments to facilitate the business community in the area and the harassment of traders by any government department would not be tolerated.

He said that peace would help increase the business in the area which would ultimately lead the society towards prosperity.

On this occasion, Kafeel Ahmad Nizami presented a bouquet to the newly appointed Commissioner and hoped that the development work would be accelerated in the area after his appointment. Moreover, he said that the appointment of the new Commissioner would also have positive impact on the performance of government departments. He also assured the Commissioner of full cooperation from the business community for maintaining peace.

The Commissioner said the role of the business community was important in maintaining peace. He assured that the issues of traders would be resolved on priority.



