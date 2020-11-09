UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Resolving Minorities Issues On Priority

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:18 PM

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday said that divisional and district administrations fully committed to resolve the issues of the minority communities on priority and assured that all required cleanliness and security arrangements will be ensured at worship places of Hindu community during "Deewali" celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday said that divisional and district administrations fully committed to resolve the issues of the minority communities on priority and assured that all required cleanliness and security arrangements will be ensured at worship places of Hindu community during "Deewali" celebrations.

The commissioner held out such assurance to a delegation led by Coordinator Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar Rathore which called on him here at his office on Monday.

While discussing issues of cleanliness and security during Deewali celebrations, the Commissioner advised the delegation to submit a list of worship places and recommendations to Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Hyderabad division so that adequate arrangements could be made possible prior to the start of the celebrations.

He however said that the second wave of COVID-19 posed threats to the life of people, therefore, standard operations procedures set by the government should be applied with letter and spirit during Deewali celebrations with averting gatherings in halls and rooms.

