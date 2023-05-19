Commissioner for resolving parking issues in hospitals on top priority

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Friday directed the concerned quarters to resolve parking related issues in Allied Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Friday directed the concerned quarters to resolve parking related issues in Allied Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology on top priority basis.

Presiding over a meeting here, the divisional commissioner said that during his visit the Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had expressed dismay over parking related issues in government hospitals.

She said that repeated complaints were received about overcharging in parking fees in these hospitals which was pure violation of parking rules and regulation.

Hence the district administration and other concerned departments including Faisalabad Parking Company should take immediate notice of the situation and resolve this issue on priority basis.

She also directed to evolve a comprehensive plan within a week about parking facility in the hospitals so that overcharging complaints could be redressed once for all.

She also directed to write a letter to Specialized Healthcare Department for arrangements of funds regarding repair and rehabilitation work in Children Hospital.

Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry and Medical Superintendents of Allied Hospital, DHQ Hospital, FIC and others were also present in the meeting.