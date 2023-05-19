UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Resolving Parking Issues In Hospitals On Top Priority

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Commissioner for resolving parking issues in hospitals on top priority

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Friday directed the concerned quarters to resolve parking related issues in Allied Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Friday directed the concerned quarters to resolve parking related issues in Allied Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology on top priority basis.

Presiding over a meeting here, the divisional commissioner said that during his visit the Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had expressed dismay over parking related issues in government hospitals.

She said that repeated complaints were received about overcharging in parking fees in these hospitals which was pure violation of parking rules and regulation.

Hence the district administration and other concerned departments including Faisalabad Parking Company should take immediate notice of the situation and resolve this issue on priority basis.

She also directed to evolve a comprehensive plan within a week about parking facility in the hospitals so that overcharging complaints could be redressed once for all.

She also directed to write a letter to Specialized Healthcare Department for arrangements of funds regarding repair and rehabilitation work in Children Hospital.

Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry and Medical Superintendents of Allied Hospital, DHQ Hospital, FIC and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Company Visit All Government Top

Recent Stories

Only Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott Files Documen ..

Only Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott Files Documents for Presidency - FEC

8 minutes ago
 Qavi Khan, Shoaib Hashmi remembered

Qavi Khan, Shoaib Hashmi remembered

8 minutes ago
 Rose charges into contention at PGA Championship

Rose charges into contention at PGA Championship

8 minutes ago
 Muqam criticizes PTI Chief for trying to start civ ..

Muqam criticizes PTI Chief for trying to start civil war in country

4 minutes ago
 Wales suffer double blow as Jones and Tipuric reti ..

Wales suffer double blow as Jones and Tipuric retire before World Cup

4 minutes ago
 MQM calls for BPSC exam to fill vacant positions i ..

MQM calls for BPSC exam to fill vacant positions in Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.