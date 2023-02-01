Commissioner for resolving public complaints on priority basis

UrduPoint.com

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Tuesday directed to ensure discipline in the offices and resolve public complaints on priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Tuesday directed to ensure discipline in the offices and resolve public complaints on priority basis.

She was chairing a meeting of district government officers during her visit to Chiniot.

She took detailed briefing about administrative arrangements and said that strict implementation should be made on price control mechanism and monitoring of crushing season should also be continued till end of the season.

She also directed to improve cleanliness especially at public toilets and said that the officers should remain present in their offices to solve public complaints. Strict action would be taken against the officers who failed to achieve the set targets, she added.

