Commissioner For Resolving Public Complaints At Earliest

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak on Wednesday directed all officers concerned to ensure proper coordination for resolving public complaints at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting, the commissioner said that special focus was being paid on development schemes of public welfare. Incomplete schemes due to negligence would not be tolerated at any cost and strict action would be taken against those responsible, he warned.

He also introduced a practical model of good governance on the occasion.

Khattak directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive tree plantation campaign in the division and added that saplings would be planted on all roads and other public places.

He said that a special task had been given to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for the practical beautification of the city of saints, adding that the traditional values of the historical city would be highlighted under the beautification plan.

Khattak also sought a report from the officers concerned regarding traffic signals installed at important intersections of the city.

He said that Multan Development Authority (MDA) had been directed to make a comprehensive traffic plan in the city in collaboration with the city traffic police.

Khattak directed Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to launch a crackdown against the citizens involved in throwing garbage and building materials on road. He asked officers to form special teams for conducting cleanliness operations every Sunday.

He expressed his displeasure with the officers of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) over the delay in summary for third-party outsourcing for recovery. He said that the problems of WASA could only be resolved through improving recovery.

The commissioner also directed a crackdown against encroachment in green belts of the city and ordered a zero-tolerance policy regarding it.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, DG MDA Zahid Ikraam and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

