UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Resolving Public Issues On Priority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:16 AM

Commissioner for resolving public issues on priority

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that general public comes in frequent contact with the revenue department for routine work and for that reason staff of revenue department shall discharge their duties honestly and on priority bases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that general public comes in frequent contact with the revenue department for routine work and for that reason staff of revenue department shall discharge their duties honestly and on priority bases.

He was addressing through Departmental Promotion Committee-4 on the occasion of distribution of promotion orders among junior clerks to senior clerks and Patwaries to Supervising Patwaries of revenue department of District Sanghar. Commissioner congratulated staff on their promotion and advised to discharge their duties honestly and dedicatedly.

Expressing views on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawaja thanked Commissioner on conducting DPC-4 for promotions of staff of revenue department District Sanghar. Later Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division and Deputy Commissioner Sanghar awarded promotion orders to Manzoor Ahmed Abro, Inayatullah Hingorjo, Ladha Ram, Habibullah Memon, Muhammad Rafique Chandio, Rafique Ahmed Bhatti and Muhammad Younus Kumbhar as Senior Clerks and Waheed Ahmed Nizamani, Gul Hassan Channa, Abdul Khalique Soomro and Iqbal Hussain Dahri as Supervising Patwari.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Sanghar

Recent Stories

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand Prime Minister says trade won't trump ..

New Zealand Prime Minister says trade won't trump China rights concerns

3 minutes ago
 UN agency evacuates 172 Nigeriens from troubled Li ..

UN agency evacuates 172 Nigeriens from troubled Libya

3 minutes ago
 Govt fighting against cartels in various sectors: ..

Govt fighting against cartels in various sectors: Jamshed Cheema

3 minutes ago
 Swedish Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Dubs COP26 ..

Swedish Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Dubs COP26 'A Failure'

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand's Ardern says Glasgow 'make or break' ..

New Zealand's Ardern says Glasgow 'make or break' for climate

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.