Commissioner for resolving public issues on priority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that general public comes in frequent contact with the revenue department for routine work and for that reason staff of revenue department shall discharge their duties honestly and on priority bases.

He was addressing through Departmental Promotion Committee-4 on the occasion of distribution of promotion orders among junior clerks to senior clerks and Patwaries to Supervising Patwaries of revenue department of District Sanghar. Commissioner congratulated staff on their promotion and advised to discharge their duties honestly and dedicatedly.

Expressing views on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawaja thanked Commissioner on conducting DPC-4 for promotions of staff of revenue department District Sanghar. Later Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division and Deputy Commissioner Sanghar awarded promotion orders to Manzoor Ahmed Abro, Inayatullah Hingorjo, Ladha Ram, Habibullah Memon, Muhammad Rafique Chandio, Rafique Ahmed Bhatti and Muhammad Younus Kumbhar as Senior Clerks and Waheed Ahmed Nizamani, Gul Hassan Channa, Abdul Khalique Soomro and Iqbal Hussain Dahri as Supervising Patwari.