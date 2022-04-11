UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Resolving Water Supply, Drainage Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 11:57 PM

Commissioner for resolving water supply, drainage issues

Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, while directing the officers of HDA and WASA to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Hyderabad and to improve drainage system, said that it was fundamental right of the people to have clean drinking water and better cleanliness facilities

He was presiding over a meeting regarding water supply and sewerage issues at Shahbaz hall on Monday.

MPA Nasir Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar, DG HDA, MD Wasa, Officers of Hesco and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

MPA Nasir Qureshi expressing his anger over MD Wasa Zahid Khemtiyo said that being elected public representatives it was our responsibility to resolve people's problems and for same purpose whenever we called MD Wasa he did not even answer the phones of public representatives.

MD Wasa Zahid Khemtiyo informed the meeting that the main reason for the increase in these water supply and sewerage problems was electricity load shedding and non-payment of salaries to WASA employees for several months on which DG HDA assured payment of salaries to Wasa employees.

He said that discussions were underway with Hesco regarding load shedding schedule and expressed hope that load shedding schedule would be made soon through consultation so that water supply and drainage work could not be affected.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that he himself visited the city and found that there was no close coordination between HMC and Wasa officers which aggravated the problems.

He said that we had to make our city clean and ensure supply of clean drinking water, adding that strict action should be taken against the irresponsible officers.

Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon directed MD Wasa to resolve drainage issues and ensure supply of clean drinking water within a week.

