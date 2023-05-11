UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Restoration Of Natural Passage Of Water, New Saline Drains

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :In order to dispose of rainwater in District Naushehro Feroze the restoration of the natural passage of water and new saline drains are need of the time.

This was stated by Commissioner SBA Muhammad Abbas Baloch while chairing a meeting in Committee Room.

He said that Irrigation Department and LBOD should prepare schemes with the consultation of district administration so that the public could be saved from any major disaster in future.

The meeting was convened to over view the arrangements in the wake of expected rains and floods in District Naushehro Feroze.

DC Naushehro Shahzeb Shaikh, Engineer Drainage-1 Mansoor Ahmed Memon, Project Director SCARP Amjad Memon, Regional Director Local Government Zakir Hussain, Deputy Director Sepco Mansoor Ahmed, District Health Officer NFeroze Dr Asadullah, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, officials of police, irrigation, social welfare, agriculture and other related department attended the meeting.

Commissioner said the proper preparation is necessary to coup up with the expected rains, which prevents the life and property of public and also proves relief effective in difficulties.

Commissioner said that in this regard the district administration and concerned departments should keep in mind the intensity of previous rains and floods during preparing a contingency Plan for disposal of rainwater, rescue and relief work along with setting up of monitoring committee and control room. Commissioners stressed cleaning of drainage drains from all towns of the district and ensuring the availability of disposal machinery in running condition.

Commissioner said that apart from that plan should also be prepared for post rains situation.

He said that steps be taken to safeguard national highways and railway tracks so that land transportation routes remain intact.

On the occasion, DC Feroze Shahzeb Shaikh and other officials of concerned departments briefed in detail about the plans prepared for expected rains.

